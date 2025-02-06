Tinubu’s Aide Lashes Out At El-Rufai, Amaechi

Sunday Dare, special adviser to the president Bola Tinubu on media and public communication, has described the president’s political opponents as “wannabes.”

Dare said the president is not deterred by the constant barrage of criticism from the opposition.

This is coming days after former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, openly criticised Tinubu’s administration.

Recently, El-Rufai accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of founding principles, saying he doesn’t recognise the party the again.

“You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he said.

In another tweet, the ex-governor, who is still a member of the party said he would criticise the APC even if he was in Tinubu’s government.

On his part, while speaking on how to take power from a sitting president, Amaechi said Tinubu and the political class would not cede power to the younger generation without a fight.

Reacting to their comments on Saturday, Dare said advised president’s “detractors” to wait for the 2027 polls to test their popularity.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria was away in far away Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania, his political opponents, detractors, opposition elements, pseudo friends unfolded their Machiavellian inclinations,” he said in a post on X.

“Indeed, while the President was seeking solutions to Nigerias’ energy problems in Dar es Salaam, some “wannabes “were heating up the polity.

“Expectedly, it was a gathering convened to further spread ill will. Nothing new came out of the gathering different from the opposition script we are used to. A few of the participants went overboard in their vitriol, fanning the embers for adopting undemocratic actions.

“These political gladiators have antecedents that are well known. We urge Nigerians to begin their scrutiny early. And choose between political hecklers and real progressives. The clouds are beginning to clear. The stage sets soon. The combat begins. “Until then, President Tinubu, an avowed democrat remains undistracted and unperturbed. The fight is ahead. Not now. The only conversation he wants to have now is how to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens and constructive discourse on building a resilient economy.”