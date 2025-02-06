Pastor Adeboye Warns Over Fire Outbreaks In Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned Nigerians against fire outbreaks across the country.

Adeboye gave the warning while preaching at the church’s February thanksgiving service at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The cleric called for vigilance and prayer in the face of potential disasters, including storms and floods.

“I must share something very urgent,” Adeboye said.

“At the beginning of this year, one of the prophecies was to pray against fire outbreaks, storms, and floods.

“We’ve only spent one month, and we’ve already seen the rate of fire incidents across the world. Nigeria is part of the world, and we must be prayerful.”

Adeboye specifically warned farmers preparing their lands for cultivation to avoid bush burning.

“Don’t joke with any form of naked fire around you,” he stressed.

“And farmers, please don’t burn bushes while preparing your farms. “Don’t say I didn’t tell you. May the Almighty God answer our prayers and grant our requests,” he said.