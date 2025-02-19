Ahead 2027: Rivers Women Drum Support For Gov Fubara  

Ahead of 2027 general elections in Rivers State, women from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State have started drumming support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s reelection.

They made the call during a valentine programme organised for women in the State by Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS) in collaboration with Toby Jug Foundation, in Port Harcourt.

The event which had “Recreating Our Childhood” as its theme provided an opportunity for women to unwind, share joyful moments, and strengthen bonds while reminiscing about the innocence and excitement of childhood.

The convener of the RWUS, Chief Mrs. Sotonye Toby Fulton, who emphasized the importance of self care described the gathering as a well-deserved moment of relaxation, fun, and fellowship for women who according to her play crucial roles in society.

Participants who took time to rejuvenate also danced, celebrated, and expressed gratitude for the leadership of Governor Fubara, whom they described as a blessing to the people of Rivers State.

The group further commended Governor Fubara’s role in fostering visionary leadership at the local government level and acknowledged the positive impact of leaders who share his governance philosophy.

Some of the women who spoke to National Network Newspapers, at the Isaac Boro Park venue of the event chronicled Governor Fubara’s efforts in ensuring progress and development across the state.

They hinted that they are uniting to support Governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 election expressed belief that the governor would be re-elected for a second term.

On her part, the former Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State branch, Adata Bio-Briggs explained that the multitude of women at the venue was just a fraction of the group’s membership in Rivers state adding that they did not mobilise people for the event.

She commended the women for gathering on Valentine’s day to celebrate the governor, and called on everyone to support him.

“He may not be here physically, but we know that he is aware we are here, he has the interest of Rivers State in mind, he is a peace loving governor and we all believe in his peace and his mandate.

We believe is our leader, our governor. We have just one governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and these women you are seeing here are all here to support him.

Also, the President Opobo Women Welfare Association, Felicia Pepple, urged women to support the governor achieve to success, adding that women should support other women in politics. The State Chairman of Labour Party, Hilda Dokubo, advised women to identify women with leadership qualities around them and give them their support, stressing that women deserve more than 35 percent.