Muma Gee Set to Dazzle at Exclusive Concert with New Album Premiere

Renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter High Chief Muma Gee has announced her upcoming ‘Shine Concert’ set to unveil her new album titled Shine.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at Villa Tuscany Hotel, GRA, Port Harcourt on Friday, the Ekpeye-born traditional Chief said the concert is scheduled for March 9, 2025, and promised that it would be a grand event.

According to the musical icon, widely celebrated for her ‘Ekpeye Belanio’ hit track, the concert will host a limited audience of 100 guests, and that ticket prices would vary from N50,000 for regular admission to N3 million for VVIP tables.

Muma Gee emphasized her unique blend of music, dubbed “Sound Afrique,” which combines African elements with genres like reggae and afro beats.

She noted, “Nigerian music is evolving. It is dynamic and unique to the world stage, not just in Nigeria or Africa.”

Highlighting the concert’s theme, she said, “We need to shine for our destiny to shine. We need to shine for our life and our future to shine.”

The highlight of the press conference was when Muma Gee sang a snippet of Shine, receiving a rousing applause from the journalists in attendance.

She also shared her inspiration, stating, “I’m a dedicated Christian and want to make heaven, to see the God who distinguished me from millions on the street.”

Muma Gee expressed her pride in her Ekpeye heritage, saying, “I’m never ashamed to be a village woman from the Orashi region of the Niger Delta.”

The Shine Concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the power of music to inspire and uplift.