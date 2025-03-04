Tinubu Replaces NYSC DG, Appoints Kunle Nafiu As New Helmsman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Brigadier General Kunle Nafiu as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Bri. Gen. Nafiu, until his appointment, was the Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, having also served in the same capacity with the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Raised Abiodun Lagbaja.

A Member of 47 Regular Course, Nafiu is an Artillery Officer who graduated from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the US Army War College.

Before he was appointed Chief of Staff to the COAS, he was a Directing Staff at the Army War College, Nigeria.

The new NYSC DG hails from Ileogbo, Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State. Nafiu, whose appointment is immediately effective, replaces Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed.