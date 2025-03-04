Metro

Tinubu Replaces NYSC DG, Appoints Kunle Nafiu As New Helmsman

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Brigadier General Kunle Nafiu as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Bri. Gen. Nafiu, until his appointment, was the Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, having also served in the same capacity with the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Raised Abiodun Lagbaja.

A Member of 47 Regular Course, Nafiu is an Artillery Officer who graduated from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the US Army War College.

Before he was appointed Chief of Staff to the COAS, he was a Directing Staff at the Army War College, Nigeria.

The new NYSC DG hails from Ileogbo, Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State. Nafiu, whose appointment is immediately effective, replaces Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Muma Gee Set to Dazzle at Exclusive Concert with New Album Premiere

4 minutes ago

Prof. Okogbule Reflects On Achievements, Challenges As Tenure Ends

19 minutes ago

IYC Alleges Plot To Destabilize Rivers State

22 minutes ago

One Person Killed As Gangsters Battle For Supremacy

27 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button