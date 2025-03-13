CNPP, CSOs Issue Ultimatum To Akpabio

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have jointly condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate, describing it as “hurried and malicious” and ready to support women in politics against unfair treatments.

In a statement in response to the justification of the Senate’s action by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the groups alleged that the suspension was orchestrated to silence Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had submitted a petition accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The CNPP and CNCSOs criticized the Senate’s decision, stating that it “reeks of bias, injustice, and a deliberate disregard for due process.”

They also expressed concern that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions ignored a Federal High Court order restraining it from taking disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In the statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of the CNCSOs, the groups queried, “How can Senator Opeyemi Bamidele justify the speed with which the Senate Committee concluded its probe?” the groups asked. “This urgency raises serious questions about the integrity of the process.”

The CNPP and CNCSOs demanded that Akpabio step aside as Senate President to allow for an independent investigation into the allegations.

They issued a seven-day ultimatum, warning that failure to comply would lead to mass protests and mobilization of Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as female lawmakers in the US and UK, to pressure the Nigerian government.

“We will actively engage and rally Nigerians in the Diaspora to pressure their host countries to revoke travel privileges for the President of the Senate and all principal officers of the Senate,” the groups stated.

The CNPP and CNCSOs also expressed concerns about the history of unaddressed allegations against Akpabio, including budget padding, sexual harassment claims, and alleged mismanagement of funds.

They noted that the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan was not an isolated incident, but rather part of a larger pattern of intimidation and harassment of female lawmakers.

The groups emphasized that the Nigerian people deserve a Senate that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability.

They vowed to continue their pursuit of these ideals, stating that the stability of the country is rooted in them.

Furthermore, the CNPP and CNCSOs have initiated strategic efforts to connect with women in the United States Congress and the United Kingdom Parliament, urging them to advocate for the withdrawal of all forms of legislative cooperation with the Nigerian Senate. This action is in response to the Senate’s blatant suppression of women’s voices in parliament and its discouragement of women’s participation in Nigerian politics.