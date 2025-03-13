Ebimaco Hotels CEO Warns Against Excessive Taxation In Rivers

The Managing Director/CEO of Ebimaco Hotels & Suites, Chief Sir Ebibulo Amaoru Jonathan (JP), criticized Rivers State Government’s multiple tax policies as unfriendly and discouraging for businesses.

Speaking during the commissioning of the hotel’s third annex, he highlighted the lack of government support, noting he personally funded the construction of the only good road leading to the hotel complex without state or local government assistance.

He urged a review of the tax system, stating that many businessmen in the hospitality sector are silently suffering under the current framework[1][2].

Chief Jonathan advised fellow investors not to rely heavily on government support due to its limited capacity but emphasized the private sector’s critical role in economic growth and job creation.

He stressed that globally, private enterprises—not governments—drive economies, despite the latter’s challenges in managing public responsibilities.

His remarks underscored the need for a conducive business environment to foster economic development [1] [3].

Attendees at the event, including Pastor Samuel Isuku and Hon. Prosper Okuodo, praised Chief Jonathan’s dedication and resilience.

Pastor Isuku commended his humility and client-focused approach, while Hon. Okuodo encouraged others to emulate his perseverance. Chief Profit Joel of Biseni Community highlighted Jonathan’s primary motivation for entering hospitality: job creation for youths, driven by his existing wealth and commitment to community impact.