My Near-Death Experience — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has attributed his survival to God’s grace, recalling how he narrowly escaped death seven years ago.

Speaking at the ongoing annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed “Joy Unspeakable,” Pastor Adeboye, who turned 83 last Sunday, shared the experience to express gratitude for God’s benevolence towards him and the ministry.

Narrating the incident, Adeboye recounted how he fell critically ill during one of the church’s annual “Let’s-Go-A-Fishing” evangelism programs.

“Seven years ago, during this same program, my body broke down completely due to the terrible road conditions. For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas Day in bed.

The devil was certain he had finally got me. I

collapsed in Ilesha, and to bring me back to the camp, we had to charter a helicopter. I was too weak to travel by road—if I had, I would not have made it.”

However, just as he was about to be airlifted, local miscreants (area boys) attempted to prevent the helicopter from taking off.

“They clung to the helicopter, and in the process, one of the windows got torn. But by God’s grace, I managed to reach the camp. I had an assurance that if only I could get to the camp, I would recover.

Seven years later, I am still here! I want you to thank God for sparing my life. Please, praise Him for me—give Him glory, honor, and adoration!”

Don’t Sell Your Salvation”—Adeboye Warns

Rather than delivering a traditional sermon, Pastor Adeboye focused on issuing divine decrees, urging the congregation to remain steadfast in their faith.

“This is my advice to you, and I urge you to take it seriously: do not sell your salvation. Abide in God’s presence. Stop living a double life—being one person in church and another outside. Some of you dress one way for church and another way in public, blending in with the world. Be consistent in your faith.”

He also emphasized the importance of soul-winning and prayer, stating that these are key to experiencing “joy unspeakable” and God’s continuous presence.

The four-day celebration, which began on Thursday, marks the 39th anniversary of the Special Holy Ghost Service, a program that has significantly impacted millions of lives. Pastor Adeboye expressed gratitude to God for the program’s success and influence.

Born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, near Ife, Osun State, Pastor Adeboye joined RCCG in 1973 as an interpreter for the church’s founder, Pa. Josiah Akindayomi.

Following Akindayomi’s passing in 1981, Adeboye became the General Overseer, leading RCCG into a period of tremendous growth and global expansion. From battling extreme poverty—including embarking on a hunger strike in his youth to protest his father’s inability to pay school fees—to becoming a globally sought-after minister, Pastor Adeboye’s life story is one of perseverance, faith, and divine calling.