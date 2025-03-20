Ogoni Dialogue Committee Concludes Grassroots Consultation On Oil Resumption 

The Ogoni Dialogue Committee on oil resumption in Ogoniland has concluded its grassroots consultation with communities in the area with an assurance that final report to be submitted to the Federal Government would represent the views of the generality of the people.

Chairman of the Committee, Professor Don Baridam, gave the assurance during his speech at the final town hall meeting at Bori, Headquarters of Khana Local Government Area on Saturday, 15th March, 2025.

Baridam commended the involvement of the people in the entire process, assuring them that their views would play a crucial role in shaping the Ogoni position in negotiating with the Federal Government for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

The Committee Chairman noted that the signing into law the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Saakpenwa and fast tracking the Eleme junction-Onne Section of the East-West Road indicates willingness from the government to address the long-standing injustices faced by Ogoni communities.

He emphasised that the Dialogue Committee remains steadfast in their commitment to a robust consultation process that would birth a final position for the negotiation with the Federal Government.

“Your commitment to participating in these discussions has been commendable. I assure you that your insights from these meetings will play a crucial role in shaping the Ogoni position for negotiations with the federal government regarding the resumption of oil activities in our region.

“The dialogue committee remains steadfast in our commitment to a robust consultation process that ensures your voices are not only heard but also actively considered before any resumption of oil activities in Ogoni,” Prof Baridam said.

He stressed that the Khana town hall meeting is designed to reflect the seamless integration of perspectives from all three kingdoms, including Nyo-Khana, Ken-Khana, and Babbe, ensuring that every voice is heard and represented.

The Committee Chairman disclosed that despite the conclusion of the grassroots consultations, stakeholders’ engagement with youths, women, and other interest groups would continue to ensure that the opinions of every Ogoni person are considered.

“Today marks the conclusion of our communities’ consultations. However, engagement with critical stakeholders is ongoing, with planned discussions in the days ahead involving women, youths, and other interest groups in alignment with the Dialogue Committee’s workplan. We are happy to note that even the Ogoni diaspora community is also sending in their memoranda. It is essential that the final charter of demands we present encapsulates the collective views of the Ogoni people. Your input is vital as we move forward,” he maintained.

In his speech, the member representing Khana-Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Dumnamene Dekor called for unity amongst the Ogoni people, adding that the town hall meeting presents an opportunity for Ogonis to talk about their problem.

He thanked the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his commitment towards the negotiation process.

“If we continue to unite, we’ll succeed. By the special grace of God, the opportunity has been thrown at us that we have a President who cares about us, who invited us and told us to come and talk about our problem so that we can heal the wounds of yesteryears.

“Let me on this note thank the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and his team for doing this wonderful job. By the special grace of God and the presentation and the way our people are embracing this process, our today is here. Let me congratulate all of us for coming out to speak our minds and assure you that the team that is leading us in the entire process will be fair and very transparent and our views would be harvested,” Dekor stated.

In her remarks, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Gbene Joi Nunieh, commended the Federal Government for opting to dialogue with the Ogoni people before resumption of oil exploration in the area.

While commending the committee for their effort, she expressed strong faith that the views of the people expressed at the Town Hall meetings will not be compromised.

“We are happy that the Federal Government is interested in negotiations and not forced resumption and so in negotiating, the Ogonis must put their acts together and take all opinions and make a formal report of our interaction and present our conditions for oil resumption and the committee has done a great job by carrying everybody along and we all can see the general position of the people as they present their demands,” Nunieh added.

Also speaking, King Solomon Ndigbara, the Menebua Bori urged Ogoni youths to own up the dialogue process and be part of the discussions.

“Let the youths take this process as their own because I remember sometimes last year when we marched to the Polytechnic roundabout in Bori, calling on the Federal Government to come and talk with the Ogoni people, so we started it and so they can’t be left behind,” Ndigbara stated.

In the same vein, Professor Roseline Konya, the Chairman, Governing Council of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic while commending the committee and the entire process, expressed the hope that the government would not fail Ogoni people at the end of the negotiations.

“The process has been beautiful and very orderly. I know that God is with us, and this time, they will not deceive us anymore. We have put ourselves together and listed out the things we need from Federal Government. As Ogoni people, we have done our part. Let’s see what they will do,” Konya said.

In his remarks, a stakeholder and leader of Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topba said the demands at the town hall meeting are inline with the Ogoni Bill of Rights, OBR, urging President Bola Tinubu to implement the demands of the people to facilitate the smooth resumption of oil exploration in the area.

“The clear position of the Ogoni people have been stated and I appeal to Mr President to implement what the Ogoni people have asked because he requested for our opinion and that’s what we have been asking for, so if the government implement what the Ogoni people have said, they can come up and begin exploration,” Gani stated. Meanwhile, the Khana communities presented their demands through their respective district heads to the committee.