2027: Governors Who May Defect To APC

With Wednesday’s defection of the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) there are indications that more governors in the opposition parties are either preparing or being pressured to switch and join the APC.

Most of the governors, according to Weekend Trust sources, are those serving their first term, who will be seeking to return to office in 2027 and may need the backing of the center to do so.

Opposition governors seeking second term include those of Kano, Osun, Plateau, Enugu, Rivers, Taraba, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara.

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, who is also in the opposition is said not to be in that category at the moment as the state appears drawn towards the personality of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the governor is expected to spearhead the resolution of the crisis in the party.

However, there is also an indication that a second-term governor may also be considering a move.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, is one of the few governors in their second term reported to have been approached to defect to the APC.

The game at play

Part of the bait being used by leaders of the ruling party to lure the governors, according to sources, is the guarantee of party tickets and support in the general elections.

The governors, sources said, are burdened by the weakened state of their respective parties and near absence of strong figures to defend their interests in the general elections.

A leading figure in one of the opposition parties told our correspondent that unlike in the past where opposition parties had strong structures or strong personalities, in the current dispensation, the opposition parties have been weakened while their leaders are not in control of party structures.

“So if the opposition governors run into trouble, where will they run to? They know that with the ruling party their interests would be protected that is why they’re entering into negotiations with the APC,” he stated.

Our correspondents also learnt that why more governors in the opposition may be wooed is to forestall the planned coalition of opposition parties like it happened in the build up to the 2015 elections which was used to defeat a sitting president.

his is more so as the governors are usually the leaders of the party structures in their respective states and could easily mobilise support for their parties.

Reports indicate that part of the reasons the Delta State governor found it necessary to defect was in order to secure his position in the next elections as his major backers like the former governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, were leaving the party.

The initial calculation, according to sources, was for the ruling party to approach all the opposition governors to defect, but there was a change in plan to focus more on the governors seeking second term as they would need the support at the center to win their elections due to the disintegration of the opposition parties.

The source added that for the opposition governors, the prospect of waiting to join the proposed coalition appears too risky as the plan seems far-fetched and the mobilisation is yet to galvanize the kind of verve that could back up their candidacy in the general elections.

The fear, according to the source, is that with the way the opposition parties have been weakened, the governors cannot rely on them for their second term bids.

President of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Professor Hassan Saliu, when contacted said what is happening is not the fault the ruling party.

“Let me say that let us be fair to the ruling party. The other parties have their own internal problems. If people are saying that it is the ruling party that is putting fire into PDP, I beg to disagree. PDP has been passing through problems even before President Tinubu came to power.

“In 2022/2023, we saw how they were divided. Was it Tinubu that brought about G5 (a group of five governors)? Of course the ruling party would smile and laugh when the opposition parties are having problems but I think it would be too simplistic to put all the blame on the ruling party,” he said.

Akwa Ibom’s Gov Eno

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, in a surprising twist, declared his support for President Bola Tibunu’s second-term bid explaining that Tinubu’s commitment to national development through critical infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway was what caused him to endorse the president.

He said, “Mr. President has approved and embarked on this audacious project that is set to unlock our economic potentials, especially for coastal communities. This initiative aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda and deserves to be completed under his leadership.”

The comment is considered disturbing as his party, the PDP is also expected to produce a presidential candidate in the elections.

His comment has been interpreted as working against his party’s interest, though it will not be the first time that such would happen.

In the build up to the 2023 elections, five PDP governors namely, Seyi Makinde; Samuel Ortom; Okezie Ikpeazu; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, all worked against the presidential candidate of their party.

Weekend Trust gathered that there is a lot of pressure on Umo to shift base given that the current President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is from the state and is expected to deliver Akwa Ibom to the APC in 2027

But the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, dismissed rumours that the governor will be defecting to the All Progressives Congress.

Umanah explained that Gov Eno’s recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was targeted at attracting development to Akwa Ibom and not for partisan reasons.

“Governor Umo Eno’s support for President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, is a strategic act of enlightened state interest aimed at unlocking federal collaboration for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom.

“The governor’s recent open endorsement of the president and other key federal leaders is not about partisanship, but a pragmatic step to foster cooperation and attract federal interventions to the state.

“This growing synergy has begun yielding visible benefits and will further facilitate key initiatives like the Ibom Deep Seaport, Ecological Remediation amongst others”, he said.

Osun: Flying a kite

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, had a hard time winning the governorship election in 2023, as he was running against an incumbent Adegboyega Oyetola, who ran for a second term.

Due to the intensity of the campaigns and the resultant animosity by both camps, it was taken for granted that the governor would maintain his leadership of the opposition party.

But with the recent onslaught against his grip of the affairs of the state through the Supreme Court ruling reinstating the sacked local government chairmen, some say he is gradually capitulating.

The sudden appearance of bill boards in the state with the images of the governor and that of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is seen as flying the kite to prepare the minds of the people towards a likely defection.

The governor’s situation is peculiar and he has to be cautious as he defeated an incumbent who is very close to President Tinubu and has not taken his eyes off the seat.

His defection may not be that easy as Oyetola is serving as the minister of Blue Economy and may want to take the APC ticket again. It is also likely that the president may consider supporting another for the party’s ticket given their close relationship.

When our correspondent reached out to Adeleke’s Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, on the matter earlier in the week, he promised to return the call, but did not do so. Also, yesterday, a call was put through to him, but he did not take it.

Plateau: Too many puzzles

There are also speculations that the Plateau State governor, Caleb Muftwang, is being wooed to move over to the APC.

He is currently the only governor in the opposition in the entire North-central zone but has a state House of Assembly populated by APC members.

Sources say he is reluctant to do so as he defers most times to the direction of former governor Jonah Jang who controls a large part of the PDP structure in the state.

The current crisis at the national level of the party has, however, not enabled the PDP in the state to consolidate on its grip even as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Nentawe Yilwada, has been given a ministerial position and may not have given up his ambition to occupy the Rayfield Government House.

The appointment of Nentawe as minister raised the hope of APC members and the possibility of his stepping down for Muftwang if the latter defects.

But the Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out the possibility of Governor Caleb Mutfwang defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chairman in the state, Christ Hassan, stated that the party remains unshaken, insisting that its members are loyal.

In a press conference on Thursday, the chairman of the party said, “We have noted the isolated instances of defections by a few party members to other political parties. Let me, therefore, urge all loyal party faithful to remain calm and resolute. Defections are not new in the political process; however, we are confident that the strength and credibility of the PDP in Plateau State remain unshaken.

“Be assured that the leadership of the party is working assiduously to consolidate our gains and will continue to provide the needed platform for the aspirations of our people. Everything is under control and better days lie ahead, “ the chairman said.

Taraba: Too early to call

Sources indicate that the Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has been approached to consider defection due to the crisis at the national body of the party.

His situation is, however, peculiar as he may not want to go against the interest of General TY Danjuma, who was instrumental to his becoming a governor.

A politician in Jalingo, who would not like his name mentioned, said the recent reception accorded to President Bola Tinubu wife during her visit to Taraba State by Governor Kefas, could be part of the governor’s move to decamp to the APC.

However, a source close to the governor, who will also not like his name mentioned, told Weekend Trust that the rumours of planned defection by Governor Kefas to the APC was false and the work of mischief makers in the state.

The source said Taraba is a PDP state and it will remain so.

The Senior Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to Governor Agbu Kefas, Mr. Emmanuel Bello, did not pick calls or reply WhatsApp messages sent to him by our correspondent.

Kano: The Kwankwaso factor

There have been reports about alleged meetings between the former governor of the state and NNPP presidential candidate in the last elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso with leaders of the APC.

Any decision Kwankwaso takes is likely to rub off on the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who has a lot of respect for the former.

But sources in Kano say even if Kwankwaso agrees to defect to the APC, it is not likely that the governor would join in order to secure his base. This, according to them, is because the APC national chairman may move against such arrangement.

“The deal would be to allow Tinubu win Kano while the governor retains his seat,” a source told our correspondent.

Enugu: The push to capture South-east

With two states in the South-east firmly in the grip of the APC making incursion into a third appears like a walk in the park.

But the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, is said to still be weighing his options. Attempt to speak with governors special assistant on media Mr Uchechukwu Ani, was not successful.

Like Zamfara, like Osun

The situation in Zamfara State appears similar to that of Osun where the immediate past governor Bello Matawalle who lost to the current governor Dauda Lawal is a minister in the Tinubu cabinet.

Sources say the Zamfara governor is not considering moving as the structure of the APC in the state is still under the immediate past governor who may still be interested in running for a second term.

Rivers’ Fubara reconsidering

During the week, there were reports that president allegedly met with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in the United Kingdom. There are also speculations that given the situation Fubara has found himself, he may succumb to any pressure to defect to the APC.

Sources say it, however, depends on if he agrees to work with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Some sources also say the likelihood of Fubara returning to the Rivers State Government House to compete his tenure depends on how far he cooperates with the ruling party.

Adamawa: Second term not withstanding

Sources say the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, appeared approachable to the APC given his lukewarm relationship with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and due to the resilience he showed in winning the governorship election in both 2019 and 2023.

Fintiri had served as acting governor of the state and has won elections for two consecutive terms on the platform of the PDP.

Press secretary to Governor Fintiri, Mr Wonosiko Humwashi, however denied the speculation that the governor is contemplating such an action and told our correspondent that Fintiri has no plans to leave the PDP.

He said, “As far as we are concerned, we assure the people of Adamawa state that His Excellency, Governor Fintiri, is not leaving the PDP”.

The governor, we learnt, has been optimistic that the PDP can be rebuilt and made formidable enough to contest the 2027 presidential elections.

There were talks early last year about pairing Fintiri with former President Goodluck Jonathan to run on the PDP platform but with the lack of interest shown by the former president in re-contesting, the permutation has died down.

2027 is political battle between Nigerians, APC – Atiku

Meanwhile, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday declared that the 2027 elections will be a political battle between Nigerians and the present administration.

Atiku, who was reacting to the latest defections from PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, noted that he does not bear grudges against any one, as freedom of association in a democracy are “fundamental rights.”

Atiku, in his reaction on his verified Facebook page said, “the coming political battle is not APC versus PDP, or LP versus APC. It is Nigerians versus an administration that has plunged the nation into untold suffering. The economy is in freefall. Inflation is choking the masses. Jobs are vanishing. Youth restiveness is surging to terrifying levels. Nigerians are not just tired — they are angry, and rightfully so.”

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election said he has “been overwhelmed with inquiries from concerned Nigerians, all eager to understand my position on the latest political shifts, particularly the defection of some PDP members to the ruling party. “Let me be unequivocal: freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy — they are fundamental rights. Alongside these stand the pillars of a just and functional democratic society: the people, the rule of law, credible elections, and accountability. Undermine any of these, and democracy itself begins to crumble.