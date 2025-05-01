Ogoni Women For Sim Queries Selective Justice In Nigeria

Mrs. Sylvia Dugelo, National Coordinator of Ogoni Women for Sim, has expressed strong opposition to the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a blatant case of selective justice.

While commending the women of Rivers State for their unwavering support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Mrs. Sylvia condemned the authorities for ignoring the pleas for intervention in other states like Benue, Plateau, and Ondo, where citizens are facing unprecedented violence and insecurity.

“Why is it that Rivers State, a bastion of peace and stability, is being subjected to emergency rule, while other states are left to suffer the consequences of rampant killings and violence?”

Mrs. Sylvia asked, highlighting the glaring disparity in the application of emergency rule across the country.

“This selective application of the law is not only unjust but also sends a wrong signal to the nation, perpetuating a culture of impunity and double standards.”

Mrs. Sylvia emphasized that the use of emergency rule in Rivers State is a clear case of political witch-hunting and persecution, aimed at undermining the democratically elected government of Governor Fubara.

She pointed out that Governor Fubara’s administration has been working tirelessly to promote peace, stability, and development in the state, and that the declaration of emergency rule is a direct attack on his efforts.

The Ogoni Women for Sim National Coordinator highlighted the achievements of Governor Fubara’s administration, including the payment of gratuities, implementation of promotions, introduction of minimum wage, prompt payment of salaries, and Christmas gifts to public servants.

She noted that these initiatives have brought joy and relief to many homes in Rivers State and have contributed to the state’s peace and stability.

Mrs. Sylvia called on the authorities to reconsider their decision and prioritize the welfare and security of citizens in all states, rather than selectively applying emergency rule to achieve political ends.

She urged the government to focus on addressing the root causes of insecurity in states like Benue, Plateau, and Ondo, where citizens are crying out for intervention, rather than targeting a peaceful state like Rivers.

The Ogoni Women for Sim National Coordinator reiterated the commitment of Rivers women to stand by Governor Fubara and support his efforts to develop the state.

She emphasized the need for fairness, equity, and justice in the application of emergency rule, stressing that the government must prioritize the security and welfare of all citizens, regardless of their location or political affiliation.

Mrs. Sylvia concluded by warning that the selective application of emergency rule could have far-reaching consequences for the nation, including undermining trust in government and perpetuating instability. She called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join Rivers women in condemning the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and demanding justice and fairness for all citizens.