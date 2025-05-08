Police Arrest Woman Who Flogged  One -Year-Old Baby To Death

In Delta State, the police have arrested a woman for flogging her one-year-old baby boy to death with a cane.

The incident occurred in Kokori community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to report, the flogging was so severe that the little boy could not survive the beatings from the woman.

Neighbors and residents of the area described the lady as a frustrated woman and accused her of transferring aggression to the innocent child.

It was gathered that the woman became frustrated after the father of the child, a suspected internet fraudster, denied responsibility for her pregnancy.

The woman had to bear the load of pregnancy all by herself until she delivered.

Sources stated that anytime the lady sees the child, she feels irritated, remembering the ill treatment from the father, the suspected Yahoo boy.

On the fateful day, it was gathered that the woman transferred her aggression on the child and flogged him to death even though he did not do anything wrong. Neighbors tried to rescue the child, but it was too late, as he died before they rushed him to the hospital.