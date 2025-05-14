Dangote Donates N15bn To Boost Kano Varsity Development

Chancellor of the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, Aliko Dangote, has announced a N15 billion donation to the university for major capital projects aimed at transforming it into a world-class institution.

Dangote made the announcement during the university’s 5th combined convocation ceremony held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Kano.

He revealed that the funds would drive a five-year development plan focused on upgrading infrastructure and academic facilities.

Projects outlined include the design and construction of modern student hostels, state-of-the-art engineering laboratories, a world-class multipurpose computer lab with 24-hour internet access, a befitting Senate building, and career opportunities for exceptional graduates.

Commending Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children, Dangote urged wealthy Nigerians to support educational initiatives and national development.

Justice Abdu Aboki, Pro-Chancellor of ADUSTECH, praised Dangote’s generosity, saying it would significantly modernize the institution.

Vice-Chancellor, ADUSTECH, Prof. Musa-Tukur Yakasai echoed this sentiment, celebrating the graduation of over 18,000 students from seven combined convocations.

Yakasai also highlighted the full accreditation of all 45 courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and commended the state government for settling over N100 million in outstanding obligations and completing stalled projects.

Honorary Doctorate Degrees were awarded to notable figures including Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Author Eze, Dr. Adeniyi Raji (SAN), Alhaji Ado Mohammad-Mustapha (Amasco), and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf, who serves as the university’s visitor, congratulated the graduates and pledged continued support.

He also announced automatic employment and foreign scholarships for the top nine graduating students in recognition of their academic excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Kwankwaso—founder of the institution—applauded Dangote’s investment and reaffirmed his commitment to the university’s vision.

Alhaji Dahiru Mangal was also lauded for pledging to construct a 500-capacity female hostel. The convocation ceremony drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, with a shared commitment to the growth and excellence of ADUSTECH.