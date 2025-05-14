Landlords Lament Property Destruction at Ikwerre-Ngwo Restoration Estate, Call for Government Intervention

Property owners and landlords at Restoration Estate in Ikwerre-Ngwo in Etche Local Government Area, have raised alarm over the destruction of their properties and an alleged attempt to forcibly take over their land by suspected land grabbers.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the Secretary of Restoration Estate, Prince Chinedu Nnorom, described the situation as a deliberate act of aggression.

He revealed that unidentified individuals arrived with six bulldozers, systematically demolishing buildings without prior notice.

“We purchased this land from the original owners of Ikwerre-Ngwo, and it is deeply painful that anyone would subject us to such hardship by destroying our properties,” Nnorom lamented.

Vice Chairman of the estate, Mr. Stanley Umunna, also voiced his frustration, highlighting the ongoing tension.

“The Iriebe community brought an order just on Monday, and by Tuesday, they began demolishing properties.

People have been living here since 2020, raising families, running businesses like poultry and fishing, but now they are being displaced without warning.

There have been gunshots, which is not good for our mental and physical well-being. We need the government to step in and resolve this crisis,” Umunna stated.

Adding his voice, Mr. Echefuna Nwokeji, another landlord, expressed concern over the constant conflict.

“Since moving here, we’ve seen these community disputes disrupt our peace. It’s unfair to invest in properties, only to have them demolished without notice.

Building materials are expensive, and we can’t keep rebuilding in fear.

We urge the government to intervene so we can live peacefully and invest without fear,” he said. Our correspondent, who visited the scene, reported witnessing tractors pulling down structures and leveling properties, leaving owners in shock and distress.