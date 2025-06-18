DNHSOSA Elects New Executive As Comrade Lawson Pledges Inclusive Leadership

The Degema National High School Old Students Association (DNHSOSA) has elected a new Executive Council to lead the association for the next three years. The election took place during the association’s national congress held on June 12, 2025, at the school premises in Degema LGA, Rivers State. Comrade Ibiosiya Lawson emerged as the new national president, vowing to run an inclusive administration built on collaboration, unity, and active member participation.

In his post-election remarks, Comrade Lawson pledged to establish a database of members and create a new WhatsApp group within his first 100 days to strengthen communication. “We will set up several committees to enable every member contribute meaningfully to the association’s growth,” he said, while expressing gratitude to members for the confidence reposed in him and commending his opponent for a spirited contest.

Chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Dr. Ray Alabo, urged the new executive to align with the BOT’s vision and address the pressing challenges facing the association. “The new Exco must work closely with the BOT and improve the association’s financial standing,” he advised. Elder Enemi Karibo, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, also praised the election process as free, fair, and credible.

Immediate past Interim National President, Dr. Otieva Frank, highlighted the achievements of his team, including the registration of the association with CAC, drafting of its constitution, and increasing registered membership to over 120. He also cited renovations of key staff quarters and emphasized the need for the new leadership to build on the solid foundation laid by the interim Exco. “We hope the new team consolidates on our achievements and promotes academic excellence,” he noted. Other members, including Comrade Charles Bikume, expressed confidence in the new leadership and called on them to inspire students and uphold the legacy of the institution. The newly elected officers include Ibiosiya Lawson (President), Hadassah Gina (Vice President), Wanaemi Izulu (Secretary General), Aderemi Olatuga (Asst. Secretary), and others occupying roles such as Financial Secretary, Legal Adviser, Publicity Officer, Welfare Officer, Women Coordinator, Auditor, Provost, and Academic Liaison Officer.