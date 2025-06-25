June 12 Controversy: Tony Anenih’s Son Replies Bayo Onanuga

The long-standing controversy surrounding the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election has taken another twist, as Ose Anenih, son of late Chief Tony Anenih, has responded strongly to recent comments made by President Bola Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

In a public letter titled “In Defence of History and My Father,” Ose Anenih described Onanuga’s portrayal of his father’s role in the aftermath of the June 12 annulment as “untrue” and “disappointing,” especially given the language used in what he called an official communication from the Presidency.

Rising above the tone of the initial statement, Anenih offered what he called a factual account of events. He recounted how his father, then National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had confronted Chief MKO Abiola for abandoning the party after the election was annulled by then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Anenih quoted Abiola’s response at the time as metaphorical: “A bird does not tell his friends that the stone is coming.” He further alleged that Abiola’s close dealings with General Sani Abacha undermined his chances of reclaiming his mandate, accusing him of welcoming Abacha’s military coup that dissolved the Interim National Government (ING) which was originally set up as a compromise to restore civilian rule.

According to him, Abiola saw the ING as a slow vehicle to power, while he viewed Abacha’s regime as a faster route.

Ose also addressed claims about President Tinubu’s involvement in the June 12 struggle, noting that his father only mentioned Tinubu once in his 260-page memoir, My Life and Nigerian Politics — and only in reference to Tinubu’s initial condemnation of the delayed election results.

“I find it curious,” he wrote, “that you consider his [Tinubu’s] early visit to Abacha, immediately after a coup to remove the ING he (MKO) helped birth, a mark of honour.”

He concluded by lamenting that time and resources are being expended on rehashing a three-decade-old political episode rather than addressing pressing national issues such as the recent suicide bombings in Kano and Borno states.

“It is however unfortunate that I have had to defend my father’s name against a lie… I truly wish you had used your pen today to issue condolences,” he said. Anenih offered to send a copy of his father’s memoir to Onanuga to help him avoid “ahistorical misadventures” in the future.