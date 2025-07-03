Ganduje’s Resignation In Tandem With Party’s Evolution — APC Govs

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have unanimously welcomed the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it aligns with the party’s “continued evolution”.

The resolution was taken as the PGF concluded a two-day strategic regional meeting in Benin City on Saturday, hosted by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Fred Itua, on Saturday, said the PGF reaffirmed its strong belief in a united, just, and prosperous Nigeria, committing to work collaboratively to deliver bold reforms, strengthen institutional trust, and accelerate socio-economic development across all geopolitical zones.

The governors resolved to remain faithful to APC values, leveraging technology, innovation, and intergovernmental collaboration to drive Nigeria’s transformation from the bottom up.

Ganduje stepped down from his position in the party on Friday.

“His resignation, which is effective immediately, was offered to enable him attend to urgent and important personal matters,” APC spokesman Felix Morka said in a statement.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC), Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the party as National Chairman.

Ali Dalori has assumed the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

Apart from their comments on Ganduje’s resignation, the governors reflected on the nation’s socio-economic direction and reaffirmed their commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

They encouraged all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to rally behind the President and the APC as the nation moves toward a more secure, inclusive, and forward-looking future.

The governors’ position on the issues was contained in a communique issued at the close of the meeting.

The communique was read by the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the formal welcome of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to the APC.

The Forum noted that Governor Eno’s decision to join the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, along with his supporters, reflected a growing national consensus on the transformative policies being executed by President Tinubu’s administration.

After carrying out what they said was a comprehensive appraisal of the nation’s economic, social, security, and political trajectory, the governors expressed satisfaction with the renewed coordination between federal and state institutions.

They were delighted with “the prioritisation of fiscal reform, food security, energy transition, infrastructural modernisation, and social sector revitalisation”.

They pledged continued alignment with national objectives, in line with the principles of constitutional federalism.

They also believe that macroeconomic stabilisation policies such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and debt rationalisation have been effective.

In highlighting the gains, the Forum expressed support for a strategic pivot towards social equity and inclusive prosperity.

They explained that while economic indicators show signs of recovery, growth must be further democratised through expanded investments in food security, job creation, poverty eradication, MSMEs, and social safety nets.

On security and national stability, the APC governors commended security agencies and ongoing efforts to counter criminality and safeguard national sovereignty.

They reaffirmed their support for inter-agency coordination, community policing, and grassroots intelligence systems, calling for greater investment in surveillance infrastructure and the welfare of frontline personnel.

Speaking further on national security, the governors extended their condolences to the families affected by insecurity, particularly in Benue and Niger states, and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the President’s national security architecture.

After the press briefing, Governor Uzodimma announced the sad news of the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a revered national leader from Kano State. He called for a minute of silence in his honour.