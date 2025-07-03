Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Confirmed As PDP National Secretary

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

This confirmation was announced on Monday by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, after the NEC meeting held at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

During the meeting, party leaders reviewed key issues affecting the party and made several resolutions, including the decision to officially confirm Anyanwu in the position.

This development puts an end to recent internal disputes and questions over the secretary position, as the NEC maintained that its decision stands as final.

Meanwhile the party said it is fully united, with no divisions, coalition, camps, or rival groups working outside the party’s structure.

The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, addressed concerns over speculations about internal struggles, defection reports, or secret coalitions.

He said the party is focused on its role in shaping Nigeria’s political future and has overcome recent challenges without falling apart.

He explained that though the party had experienced some internal disagreements in the past, those issues have been resolved through the efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, the public arguments and press statements that once caused confusion have now stopped.

Mohammed also commended the Board of Trustees, members of the National Assembly, and state-level leaders for keeping the party stable, especially in grassroots areas where support remains strong.

He praised state chairmen for managing party affairs effectively, even with limited resources.

Addressing claims of recent defections, the Bauchi governor said such stories are being pushed to create tension and paint the PDP as weak.

He insisted that those narratives do not reflect the current state of the party.

He further noted that there is no need for any side meetings or coalitions outside the official structure of the party, adding that the NWC now enjoys full support from all PDP leaders. According to him, the governors and other key members are working together and share the same goal of keeping the PDP strong.