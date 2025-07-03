APC Fixes Date For NEC Meeting To Choose New National Chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially fixed July 24, 2025, for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where the party is expected to nominate a new substantive National Chairman.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held on Monday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking after the session, the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, disclosed that a formal notice of the NEC meeting has already been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The NEC meeting will give the party the opportunity to appoint a new substantive national chairman,” Fuanter said.

The decision comes in the wake of the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who had led the party since August 2023, after taking over from Abdullahi Adamu.

In the meantime, the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, has assumed office as Acting National Chairman following Ganduje’s resignation.

Dalori, who addressed party leaders and journalists shortly after taking over, pledged to lead the APC with transparency, discipline, and unity of purpose.

“I am committed to working with all party members to safeguard the unity of our party, uphold discipline, and ensure we remain focused on delivering on our mandate to Nigerians,” he stated. Dalori also used the occasion to urge NEC members and party stakeholders to look beyond individual ambitions and instead concentrate on the larger goal of strengthening governance and internal democracy.