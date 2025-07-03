African Human Rights Inter-University Essay Competition: IHRAM Unveils Judges

The International Human Rights Art Movement (IHRAM), renowned for its commitment to promoting human rights through artistic expression, has officially announced the panel of judges for the recently concluded African Human Rights Inter-University Essay Competition.

This landmark competition was initiated to stimulate intellectual dialogue, inspire critical thinking, and foster youth engagement on pressing human rights issues within the African continent.

According to Wole Adedoyin, the Coordinator of the competition, the essay contest stands as a beacon of academic exploration and activism. “The African Human Rights Inter-University Essay Competition offers students a unique platform to utilize their academic insight in addressing the urgent human rights concerns facing Africa today,” Adedoyin said.

“Our goal is to cultivate research, dialogue, and awareness while empowering the future generation of African leaders.”

The competition drew submissions from university students across Africa, each tackling contemporary challenges through well-researched and compelling essays.

After a rigorous review process, IHRAM has unveiled two distinguished judges who will be evaluating the entries: Dr. Sinyuy Geraldine and Tom Block.

Dr. Sinyuy Geraldine, based in the North West Region of Cameroon, brings to the panel an extensive background in literature and activism.

She holds a Ph.D. in Commonwealth Literature from the University of Yaoundé I and has been an active figure in the literary and human rights spaces.

She is currently the Director of the IHRAM African Secretariat in Cameroon and was the Chief Judge for the WritingUkraine International Poetry Competition in 2023.

Dr. Sinyuy is also known for her environmental advocacy and editorial roles, including positions at Word City Literary Journal, ASA Journal, and the Journal of Cameroonian and Nigerian Writers League.

Her dedication to literature, human rights, and social change continues to inspire young African writers and activists alike.

Joining her on the panel is Tom Block, a seasoned playwright, author, and visual artist based in the United States.

Block is the founder of both the International Human Rights Art Festival (2017) and the Amnesty International Human Rights Art Festival (2010).

He has authored five books and has seen his plays staged at renowned venues including Ensemble Studio Theater and Theater Row.

His international career spans the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Tom Block’s multifaceted experience in the arts and human rights advocacy adds a global dimension to the competition’s evaluation process.

His longstanding commitment to merging creativity with activism aligns perfectly with the vision of the African Human Rights Essay Competition.

IHRAM confirmed that the shortlist of the top 10 outstanding entries will be released by mid-July 2025.

The shortlisted essays will reflect insightful perspectives on critical human rights issues, as seen through the lenses of young African scholars from diverse academic backgrounds.

As the competition concludes and anticipation builds toward the announcement of winners, IHRAM reaffirms its dedication to creating avenues for youth voices to shape the human rights landscape in Africa. The African Human Rights Inter-University Essay Competition is more than just a contest—it is a movement toward empowering thought leadership and sustainable change across the continent.