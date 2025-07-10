Abducted Judge’s Freedom Excites Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed deep gratitude and relief following the safe rescue of Hon. Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro of the Bayelsa State High Court, who was abducted 12 days ago.

In a statement released via his verified Meta handle, Governor Diri commended the professionalism and swift response of the security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), whose coordinated operations forced the kidnappers to flee their hideout, resulting in the judge’s safe rescue without the payment of ransom.

“I am so happy with the rescue of Hon. Justice Omukoro. Following my directive, the combined efforts of security agencies mounted pressure on the kidnappers who eventually abandoned their hideout,” the governor stated.

He vowed that all individuals involved in the abduction would be arrested and prosecuted, assuring Bayelsans that the government will continue to prioritise the security of its citizens. “The Government of Assured Prosperity will continue to make the state unsafe for criminal elements,” he declared.

The rescue operation, which involved the DSS, the police, and other agencies, culminated in the arrest of three suspects, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others still at large. Some of the suspects were reportedly traced to the Ekeremor area of the state.

Hon. Justice Omukoro, who appeared visibly exhausted, recounted the ordeal as “confusing,” stating that he was shocked by his experience and grateful to be alive. “I thank God I came out alive. It will always be an unforgettable experience for me,” he said.

At the State DSS Headquarters, key stakeholders, including the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Daniel Ayah, and the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, acknowledged the governor’s leadership and praised the collective efforts that led to the successful rescue.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state, Barr. Clement Kekemeke, lauded the legal community’s solidarity, noting that the court boycott during the period demonstrated unity in the face of adversity. The Bayelsa State Government reiterated its resolve to confront insecurity head-on, urging all residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.