NADG Predicts Final Death Of Party With Damagun As Chairman

The National Alliance for Democratic Governance (NADG) has described Ambassador Umar Damagun, Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the man who presided over the final burial of the party. According to the group, the recent decisions of the party’s leadership have sealed its fate as a failed opposition force.

NADG said that contrary to public perception that the resolution of the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting — particularly the reinstatement of Senator Sam Anyanwu as National Secretary — would bring peace and revival to the PDP, it has instead led to the party’s total destruction.

The group stressed that by handing over the structure of the PDP to “sworn anti-party activists working with external forces to undermine and destroy the party, the PDP has only handed itself to its hell-bent undertakers.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, NADG President and National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, declared that “PDP’s penchant for mistreating the South East has finally landed the party in a graveyard.”

“Let us avert our minds to the real implications of the shenanigan that transpired at the 100th NEC meeting of the party, recently.

The bottom line is that after all said and done, the party handed its structures to the fronts of external forces led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, Nyesom Wike, who has severally bragged about working against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election and how he intends to work for the ruling party again, in the 2027 presidential election,” the group stated.

“These persons will now set up the committees and structures that will usher in the party’s national convention, if it ever holds.

The products of the convention will in turn set up the structures to midwife the primary election that will, at best, produce a weak presidential candidate that cannot pose a threat to the APC, should the PDP survive till 2027.

“It is, therefore, no brainer that the recent NEC decision has set the stage for the funeral of the PDP, a party that mistreats a faithful wife to please its wayward concubines,” NADG added.

The group further insisted that the PDP had long lost its soul.

“Indeed, that the PDP lost its soul a long time was never in doubt to keen political watchers.

“But that the party, of its own volition, placed its neck on the guillotine, and handed the lever to its oppressors and undertakers, has only confirmed the obvious.

“Observers are aware that PDP finally imploded ahead of the 2023 presidential election when South East chieftains of the party like Mr. Peter Obi, Engr. Dave Umahi and others dumped the party once it became clear that it was not ready to do justice by zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East region.

“Indeed, PDP’s failure to correct the injustice of 2023 a few years to the 2027 election, coupled with its refusal to respect the stand of the South East regarding National Secretary position to stabilize the party, resulted in the current manifestation of its final implosion today. “Now the party’s chieftains have left to join the coalition and with the impending consequences of disrespecting the South East caucus of the party, the pages of history will remember the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, as the man who presided over PDP’s final funeral,” the statement concluded.