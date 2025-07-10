Our Stand On Coalition – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports circulating on social media suggesting that the party has directed its members to join the newly formed Coalition Group.

The PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) clarified that the party has not taken any official position on the matter and remains committed to consolidating its internal unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, July 3, 2025, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the NWC described the reports as misrepresentations aimed at misleading the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC states in clear terms that the PDP has not taken any official position on the issue of coalition,” the statement read.

Ologunagba emphasized that the party’s current priority is strengthening its internal structures and preparing for its forthcoming National Convention.

“The PDP is for now focused on building and consolidating on attained unity, stability, and strengthening of its structures and capacity to play its roles as the leading opposition party determined to return to power in 2027,” he said.

According to the party, the National Convention will further revamp and reposition the Party for the task of reclaiming power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our party is currently working conscientiously towards a successful National Convention which will further revamp and reposition the PDP for the task ahead,” Ologunagba noted.

While distancing itself from any formal coalition arrangement at this time, the PDP reiterated its openness to collaborate with other well-meaning Nigerians.

“The PDP restates that it remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the rudderless and insensitive All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration,” the statement added.

The opposition party also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their continued loyalty and solidarity, promising to put in place all necessary measures to restore its winning streak ahead of the 2027 elections. “Our party appreciates Nigerians for their interest, solidarity, and loyalty to the PDP brand and reassures that all machineries are being put in place to re-activate the Party’s winning ways ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Ologunagba said.