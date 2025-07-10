Pregnant UNIPORT Student Sets Lover Ablaze

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 300-level undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, identified as Cynthia Chukwundah, who allegedly set her lover on fire in a private residence in Choba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that the incident occurred on Sunday during a heated argument between the two lovebirds before the girl resorted to such action.

It was later gathered that the scuffle revolves around the pregnancy of the girl, even as her lover, a 32-year+old Sunny Amadi, died from injuries he sustained from the fire.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday and sent to the media.

Iringe-Koko also said the girl, who also suffered some burns from the inferno, is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital under the watch of the police, saying the command has launched an investigation into the incident.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State Police Command is aware of and deeply concerned about a circulating social media report depicting a fire incident that occurred at No. 11B Okoro Street, Choba, Port Harcourt.

“According to the report, one Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level female undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, allegedly set her boyfriend, one Saint Sunny Amadi, a 32-year-old male from the Elibrada Community in Emohua LGA, ablaze in a room, resulting in severe injuries during the inferno.

“He was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the report at about 1112 hours, Police detectives from the Choba Division promptly visited the scene and the victim at the hospital, who was in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to injuries and died while on admission.”

She added, “The Police have located Cynthia, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital due to injuries she also sustained during the incident. She is also heavily pregnant with the deceased’s child.

“Due to her critical condition, she is unable to provide a detailed account of the incident, but will do so when her condition is stable.

“The probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.” The State Police image maker said the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, urges the public to remain calm, peaceful, assuring that justice would be served in this tragic incident.