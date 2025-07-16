Oil Communities Endorse Amaechi For ADC Presidential Ticket

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to gather momentum, oil and gas-producing communities in the Niger Delta have thrown their weight behind former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, urging the opposition coalition to adopt him as its presidential candidate.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Friday, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Community Development Coalition (CDC), Joseph Ambakaderimo, praised Amaechi’s political pedigree, describing him as a bold, experienced leader with a national appeal.

Ambakaderimo said Amaechi’s long-standing political career — spanning eight years as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, eight years as Governor, and another eight as Minister of Transportation — places him far ahead of other aspirants in the opposition.

“Amaechi’s political experience over the years and his boldness in addressing national issues stand him out,” Ambakaderimo noted.

“He is fearless, articulate, and has proven capacity. His track record in Rivers State and as Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari speaks volumes.”

The CDC leader argued that if the opposition coalition is serious about unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Amaechi remains its best bet.

He added that Amaechi enjoys wide popularity across the country, especially in the North, where he “delivered significant infrastructure projects as Minister” and where the bulk of electoral votes reside.

“He is also well accepted in the South-East and South-West,” Ambakaderimo added. “He served the nation with dedication, especially in the railway sector, which he revitalized after decades of neglect.

Today, millions of Nigerians benefit from his legacy in modern rail transport.”

Speaking further, he cast doubt on Atiku Abubakar’s chances of securing the ADC coalition ticket, citing ongoing political sentiments that power should remain in the South for another eight years.

“Given the three aspirants that have declared interest in the ADC, Amaechi stands a better chance.

Yes, Peter Obi performed well in 2023, but Amaechi proved his political strength in the APC presidential primaries, coming second only to Bola Tinubu.” Ambakaderimo concluded by reiterating that while he may not be a card-carrying member of the opposition coalition, he and other Niger Delta stakeholders believe that Rotimi Amaechi has the experience, credibility, and national reach to lead the opposition to victory in 2027.