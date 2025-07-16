Peter Obi Roots For ADC Presidential Ticket To South For Equity, Unity

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, citing the need for equity, unity, and national cohesion.

Obi made the appeal on Sunday in Ilọrin during the 2nd Annual Colloquium in honour of Associate Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, a former APC governorship aspirant in Kwara State.

The former Anambra State governor’s remarks come amid growing momentum within the opposition coalition, which recently adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has appointed former Senate President David Mark and ex-Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

Despite Atiku’s reported interest in the ADC ticket, both Obi and another key figure in the coalition, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, have pledged to serve only one term if elected president.

Speaking through Dr. Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement, Obi questioned the fairness of allowing another northern candidate to emerge in 2027.

“Why should we have a northerner again when the South is yet to complete its term?” he said.

“Zoning the presidency to the South will promote unity and national cohesion.

“After that, the North can take its full turn.”

He cautioned the coalition against repeating past political miscalculations, referencing the fallout from the annulled 1993 election won by Moshood Abiola.

Obi also affirmed his readiness to run in the 2027 election, whether or not he secures the coalition’s backing.

“Obi has made it clear he will contest in 2027.

“Whether he gets the coalition ticket or not, we will reveal our platform when the time comes,” Yunusa said. “His chances are very bright, and he remains committed to leading Nigeria with competence and integrity.”