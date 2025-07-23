Rivers Women Again Appeal To President Tinubu To Reinstate Fubara

Rivers Women Unite for SIM has reiterated its unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Rivers State, while still calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the immediate reinstatement of Gov Fubara and complete restoration of democratic institutions in the state.

This renewed call was made during the organization’s weekly programme review on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Port Harcourt.

The women expressed deep concern that the state has now endured four months under emergency rule, a period they described as a democratic vacuum with adverse effects on development, inclusion, and participatory governance.

The women emphasized that while peace has largely returned to the state through the commendable efforts of various leaders and stakeholders, it is now imperative for President Tinubu, whom they acknowledge as a father figure to all Nigerians, including women to lift the state of emergency and reinstate the duly elected Governor.

“Democracy gives voice and visibility to women and youths,” the statement read. “Under the current emergency rule, many of the inclusive and people-driven programmes that empowered our communities have been put on hold.

“Rivers State needs to return to constitutional order so that growth and grassroots development can resume in earnest.”

The group also commended the Federal Government and peace-loving Nigerians who have contributed in maintaining calm in the state, urging all actors to expedite actions toward the full restoration of democratic governance.

In a related development, the body also expressed heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of the former leader at the age of 82. They also extended sympathies to former First Lady Aisha Buhari, the children, and family members, praying for God’s comfort and the peaceful repose of his soul.