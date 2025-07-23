Christians Advised To Do Well To Make Heaven

…As Ma Mabel Eze Josiah Nwoye Is Laid To Rest

Christians have been advised to be prepared to make heaven while alive through their actions and interactions as one’s level of preparedness will determine his/her destination, hell or heaven.

Special Senior Apostle, (Dr) David Onuoha of Awka provincial Hqtrs of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) gave the advice while delivering the sermon at the funeral ceremony of late Senior Mother-in – Israel Mabel Ukonu Eze Josiah Nwoye (Nee Okpalaku) over the weekend in Ogbako community of Uga town in Aguata LGA of Anambra state.

The Man of God further urged Christians to avoid sleeping on duty in course of the preparation like five of the ten virgins in the bible.

He used the opportunity to list out some roadmap to assist Christians end well in the race of life to include having a pure hearts and forgiving minds in all circumstances as well as hoping and trusting in Jesus Christ to be the driver of one’s life and businesses. “It’s important we look unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith as it’s written in the holy book if we intend to end well in the race of life”; he declared.

SSA Onuoha concluded by pointing out as it is written in Galatians chapter 6 vs 8 that whatever one sows he/she shall reap.

The Man of God also used the chance to advise the large bereaved family to endeavour to resist the devil who would want to create division in their midst by ensuring the sustenance of the peace and unity beqeated on them by their late mother. “Resist the devil and it will depart from you as its mission is to steal, kill and destroy”; the preacher admonished.

In the biography of late Mama Mabel as read by one of her granddaughters, Miss Nkechi Ezeobinwa, Mama who was aged 86 years before her demise, was described as a kind and loving woman with a peaceful disposition.

She was also to be remembered as a hardworking trader and farmer who greatly supported her husband to bring up their children into responsible personalities in the society.

According to her, “Mother-in-Isreal Mabel Ukonu was a practical Christian mother who embraced God and worship Him early in life in spirit and in truth through the ESOCS Church.

Elder Samuel Okpalaku, mama younger brother testified that her late sister was a peaceful woman who loved and cherished everyone that came her way hence the number of mourners that came from far and near to pay their last respect to the fallen heroine, adding that she left worthy legacies to be emulated.

The Uga provincial chairman of the ESOCS Church, Special Senior Apostle Uchenna F. Ezenobi in his testimony on behalf of the church said the late mother was a direct opposite of her late husband, Evangelist Eze Josiah Nwoye whom he described as an action man in his life time, hence the combination for a better production.

The Diobu District chairman of the church, Senior Apostle Gabriel Agbaere in a sideline chat with the press equally corroborated others who testified earlier by adding that Sister Mabel was indeed a reliable christian mother who never joked with the things of God and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Another community leader, chief okenwa said the late christian mother will be remembered in Uga as a whole as pillar of strength and respected community women leader whose impact transcended generational lines.

The chief Mourner of the bereaved family, Elder Nathan Eze Josiah Nwoye and the first daughter, Mrs Beatrice Oby Ray Ezeobinwa in a press interview confirmed that their parents left a big shoe for them but would try their best to sustain the legacies of good name, hard work, peace and unity bestowed on them.

The funeral proceedings featured traditional and cultural performances, community homages and spiritual reflections that captured the essence of the late grand mother’s life and times under heavy security. The burial ceremony, many observers confirmed was one of the best in recent times.