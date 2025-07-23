Police Crackdown On Human Trafficking Syndicate Yields

Police Crack Down On Human Trafficking Syndicate Yields Results, Pregnant Woman rescued.

The Rivers State Police Command has made significant strides in combating human trafficking, a scourge that has plagued our society.

Following diligent investigation and intelligence gathering, Operatives of the Command successfully apprehended two notorious suspects linked to a child trafficking syndicate that is under investigation.

On June 24, 2025, detectives extended their investigation to Aba, Abia State, where they arrested two suspects namely: Sunshine Hart, ‘f’ aged 28yrs, Kingsley Ekocha ‘m’ aged 38yrs.

During the operation, a pregnant woman, Regina Sunday, aged 24yrs, was rescued from the clutches of the traffickers and is currently in protective custody.

As fate would have it, Regina Sunday went into labor on June 30, 2025, and was promptly rushed to the Police Clinic in Port Harcourt, where she was safely delivered of a baby boy. Both mother and child are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

Investigation is ongoing, with a focus on tracking down other members of this nefarious syndicate. The Command is committed to dismantling this network and ensuring that those responsible in this heinous crime face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has reiterated that the Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the public and upholding the rule of law. He urged members of the public to continue supporting our operational efforts by reporting all suspicious human trafficking activities and providing intelligence that can aid our investigations in our efforts to eradicate this menace.