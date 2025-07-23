Ogoni-born IT Expert, Dr. Sibe Leads Digital Footprints Ltd to Land Belkasoft Partnership

Digital Footprints Ltd, a leading digital forensics company in Nigeria, has made a groundbreaking achievement by becoming the first Belkasoft Authorized Training Partner (ATP) in West Africa. This prestigious recognition was formalized at a recent Belkasoft ATP event in Phuket, Thailand, where the company’s CEO, Dr. Robinson Tambari Sibe, represented Digital Footprints Ltd.

The partnership highlights Digital Footprints Ltd’s commitment to excellence in digital forensics and its position as a trailblazer in the subregion. With a state-of-the-art digital forensics laboratory and a team of world-class experts, the company has established itself as a leader in providing high-impact training across various sectors, including law enforcement, military, finance, academia, and energy.

Dr. Sibe, an Ogoni-born IT expert and CEO of Digital Footprints Ltd, hails from Bodocity in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. Under his leadership, the company has consistently demonstrated expertise in digital forensics, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce that Digital Footprints Ltd has become the first Belkasoft Authorized Training Partner in West Africa,” Dr. Sibe said. “This partnership is a significant breakthrough for us, and we are excited to bring world-class digital forensics training to West Africa. Our goal is to enhance cyber resilience and forensic excellence in the region, and we believe that this partnership will enable us to achieve this objective.”

Dr. Sibe explained that the partnership will enable Digital Footprints Ltd to deliver high-quality digital forensics training and services to its clients. “The Belkasoft X suite is a powerful tool that will enable us to deliver cutting-edge training and services to our clients,” he said. “We are confident that this partnership will take our services to the next level and enable us to make a significant impact in the region.”

As a Belkasoft ATP, Digital Footprints Ltd will utilize the comprehensive digital forensics and incident response suite, Belkasoft X, to deliver cutting-edge training and services to its clients. Belkasoft X supports the full lifecycle of investigations, from acquisition and deep analysis to reporting and evidence sharing, covering a wide spectrum of digital forensics, including computer, mobile, cloud, memory (RAM), drone, and vehicle forensics.

“The Belkasoft X suite is a comprehensive solution that will enable us to deliver high-quality digital forensics training and services to our clients,” Dr. Sibe explained. “With this partnership, we will be able to provide our clients with the skills and knowledge they need to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.”

The partnership also grants Digital Footprints Ltd access to BelkaGPT, a revolutionary AI-powered analysis tool that adheres to industry security and evidence validation standards. “BelkaGPT is a game-changer in the field of digital forensics,” Dr. Sibe noted. “Its AI-powered analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver more efficient and effective digital forensics services to our clients. We are excited to leverage this technology to enhance our services and provide our clients with the best possible solutions.”

With this partnership, Digital Footprints Ltd is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in digital forensics training and services in Nigeria and the subregion. “We are committed to delivering world-class services to our clients and contributing to the growth and development of the digital forensics industry in West Africa,” Dr. Sibe emphasized. “We believe that this partnership will enable us to achieve our goals and make a significant impact in the region.” Dr. Sibe expressed his gratitude to the Belkasoft team for the partnership. “We are grateful to the Belkasoft team for this opportunity,” he said. “We look forward to working together to deliver high-quality digital forensics training and services to our clients in West Africa.”