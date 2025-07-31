Court Orders NYSC To Permit Skirts For Female Corps Members On Religious Grounds

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) must allow female corps members to wear skirts in observance of their religious beliefs, describing the previous refusal as unconstitutional and a breach of fundamental rights.

In a landmark judgment delivered on June 13, 2025—a certified true copy of which was obtained on Sunday—Justice Hauwa Yilwa held that the NYSC’s enforcement of trousers as the sole acceptable uniform for female corps members violated their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion and human dignity.

The ruling stemmed from two separate cases filed by Miss Ogunjobi Blessing and Miss Ayuba Vivian, both former corps members, which were later consolidated due to their similarities and adjudicated together by Justice Yilwa.

In suits FHC/ABJ/CS/989/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CS/988/2020, the applicants argued that being compelled to wear trousers contravened their Christian faith, citing Deuteronomy 22:5, which they interpret as prohibiting women from wearing garments associated with men.

The applicants sought the enforcement of their fundamental rights to freedom of religion, alleging violations by the NYSC and its Director-General, both listed as respondents.

Their applications were brought pursuant to Order 11, Rules 1–5 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009; Sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 17, and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Among the reliefs sought were:

“A declaration that the refusal of the NYSC to recognise and allow skirts as part of the NYSC uniform constitutes a breach of the applicant’s right under Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as Deuteronomy 22:5 of the Bible, and a misinterpretation of Schedule 2, Article 1(I)(a) of the NYSC Bye-Laws 1993.”

They also requested:

“A declaration that the use of skirts by the applicant in the NYSC scheme forms part of her fundamental rights to freedom of religion and to manifest the same in practice and observance as provided for in Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Additionally, they asked the court to order the NYSC to provide skirts for female corps members who request them for religious reasons and demanded ₦10,000,000 in damages.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yilwa granted all the reliefs sought by the applicants, ruling that the NYSC’s insistence on trousers not only infringed on their right to manifest their religion but also subjected them to harassment and degrading treatment.

The court declared:

“A declaration that the refusal to allow skirts for religious purposes is unconstitutional.”

“An order mandating the NYSC to recognise and permit the use of skirts for female corps members with genuine religious objections.”

“A directive compelling the NYSC to recall the affected former corps members and issue their certificates accordingly.”

Justice Yilwa further emphasised:

“The actions of the respondents resulted in the applicants being embarrassed and humiliated. This is a blatant infringement of their fundamental rights.”

The court awarded ₦500,000 in damages to each applicant, noting that while they had sought ₦10 million, the amount granted was considered adequate.

The judgement underscores that denying the applicants the opportunity to complete their national service because of their attire amounted to religious discrimination. With this ruling, the NYSC is now legally bound to recognise skirts as part of its official uniform for female corps members with genuine religious objections.