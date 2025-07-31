Omoku Set For Burial Of Esteemed Nonagenarian, Janet Gilbert Dibia

Arrangements have been concluded to bid farewell to nonagenarian Mrs Janet Asanma Gilbert Dibia, a revered matriarch who passed away on April 11, 2025, at the age of 99.

According to the burial program released by the Dibia family and made available to the media on Monday, her burial will take place on Friday, August 1, 2025, in her hometown of Usomini-Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State.

It noted that in keeping with Ogba customs and traditions, the burial rites will commence with the presentation of kolanut to the deceased’s family home in Umuorieke, Umuorodu in Obieti Quarters. Church Road, Omoku on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The statement added that this ceremony symbolizes respect and unity between the family of the late Janet and her birthplace community.

A Service of Songs is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at No 68 Iyasara Road, Usomini, Omoku (husband’s house in Omoku, where relatives, friends, and well-wishers will gather to celebrate her life her hrough hymns, prayers, and heartfelt tributes.

Mrs Janet Asanma Gilbert Dibia was widely admired for her wisdom, grace, and steadfast commitment to family, faith, and cultural heritage. Her legacy of kindness and strength has left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Her daughter, Mrs Onyenma Ejoor Umejuru, expressed profound sorrow and gratitude, saying, “Losing our mother is a deep pain that words can not fully capture. Yet, we are comforted by the love she sowed in our hearts and the community. Her strength and wisdom will continue to guide us every day.” The Dibia family extends their sincere gratitude to all who have offered support and condolences during this difficult time and warmly invites the public to join in honoring the remarkable life of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.