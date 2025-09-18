Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Kogi

The parish priest of St. Paul Catholic Parish, Agaliga-Efabo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba, has been abducted by armed men.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Imane, also within Olamaboro LGA.

Report has it that the cleric may have been seized alongside other yet-to-be-identified commuters along the Imane–Ogugu Road.

The abduction has thrown the Catholic community in the local government into confusion, as the kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the church or the family of the priest.

Another Catholic priest in the area, who identified himself simply as Fr. Michael, expressed shock over the incident.

“We are confused because since his abduction three days ago, his abductors have not made any contact to demand a ransom. But we are, however, confident that Almighty God will deliver him safely from the grip of the kidnappers.

We believe strongly in the efficacy of our prayers, he will eventually regain his freedom.”

The Nigeria Police, the military, and the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KENW) — have reportedly launched a search operation, combing bushes and forests in pursuit of the kidnappers.

This is the second kidnapping in the area within one week.

“One Barr. A. B. Shaibu was kidnapped on 7-09-2025, Sunday evening, by gunmen between Etieke and Okugoh in the same local government. His family was said to have paid an unspecified amount of ransom before he was released to his family last Thursday,” a source told our correspondent.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, SP Williams Ovye Aya, said he was yet to receive official information on the case.

“I’m yet to get the information. However, I will find out from our men on the ground in that local government and get back to you,” SP Aya said. The abduction comes barely two weeks after the Pastor of Christian Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria (CEFN) Church, Pastor Friday Adehi, and Gabriel Ezekiel of the same church were kidnapped shortly after a Sunday service.