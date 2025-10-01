ASUU Gives FG 14 Days Ultimatum Or Face Strike

Universities across Nigeria face imminent shutdown in the next 14 days.

This is following a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Arising from its National Executive Council meeting held on Sunday at the University of Abuja, the union condemned the failure of the Nigerian Government to implement the agreement reached years back.

National President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna signed a copy of strike action.

“At the National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on the 28th of September, 2025, the Union decried the neglect of the University system and the government’s consistent refusal to heed to its demands.

“Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government of Nigeria an Ultimatum of fourteen (14) days within which to address these issues.

If at the end of the fourteen-day ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to address these issues, the Union may have no option but to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, a total and indefinite strike,” it read.

ASUU and the Nigerian Government have been having a running battle over the non-implementation of 2009 agreement. The issues include adequate revitalisation funds for univer­sities, settlement of outstanding salary arrears, sustainable funding mechanisms, among others.