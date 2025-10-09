Court Puts Implementation Of New Tinted Glass Permit On Hold

A Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police to maintain the status quo in a suit filed by lawyer John Aikpokpo-Martins, challenging the legality of the new tinted permit enforcement.

The Nigeria Police had earlier revived the tinted permit policy through its digital platform POSSAP, citing public complaints of harassment of motorists with factory-fitted tints.

Official enforcement commenced in June 2025 after a 30-day grace period, though it was later extended twice — first to August and then to October — to allow motorists more time to comply.

The renewed push was defended on security grounds, with the police arguing that criminals often exploit vehicles with opaque glass to evade detection.

The legal challenge, however, questions whether the Police have acted within the bounds of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act of 1991, which requires that permits be granted only for “good cause,” such as medical or security reasons.

Aikpokpo-Martins and other critics contend that the blanket enforcement disproportionately burdens motorists, infringes on constitutional rights to privacy and freedom of movement, and risks perpetuating harassment by security agents.

Civil society groups and the Nigerian Bar Association have also voiced concerns, with the NBA filing a separate suit arguing that the enforcement framework is unconstitutional and riddled with transparency issues.

Questions have been raised about the handling of fees, accessibility of the application system, and the potential for abuse by officers on the road.

While the police maintain that the scheme is both lawful and essential for national security, the Warri court’s directive underscores the growing legal and public pushback. Until the case is resolved, the implementation of the tinted glass permit will remain in legal limbo, leaving millions of motorists uncertain about compliance requirements and the broader legitimacy of the policy.