Police Arrest Clergyman Over Alleged ‘Sex-for-Healing’ Ritual

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested Bishop Ndibueze Onyagoziri Okorie, General Overseer of Champion the Truth Cathedral, for allegedly engaging in a “marathon sex” ritual with a 22-year-old female sickle cell patient in the state.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, said the cleric was in custody while investigations were ongoing.

“Yes, the Bishop is with us here at the police headquarters, Abakaliki. I don’t have any other information, it is under investigation. On Wednesday 1st October, he was arrested by our men and brought to the state police command over the act,” Ukandu stated.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the alleged victim narrated how she began living with the cleric after an agreement between him and her family, who believed her health could be restored through “divine healing” at the church.

According to her, the supposed spiritual treatment failed as her condition worsened. She alleged that Bishop Okorie assured her that seven days of sexual intercourse with him would miraculously change her genotype from SS to AA.

She said desperation to survive—after losing three of her siblings to the same illness—pushed her into agreeing to the act.

“After the seven-day sexual intercourse with the general overseer, my health issues became compounded and I raised the alarm and informed my sister about it,” the victim lamented.

Her elder sister, she added, insisted she must return home since the “divine treatment” had failed. But according to her, Bishop Okorie threatened to leak their nude pictures if she attempted to leave him.

She claimed that after returning to her village, her fears materialised when nude photos of her with the cleric surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage. Meanwhile, Bishop Okorie has denied the allegations, insisting he never had sexual relations with the victim. He claimed his phone was stolen and that those who took it used Artificial Intelligence to manipulate and publish the alleged nude images.