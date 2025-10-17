Rivers Police Command Bursts Human Trafficking Syndicate

The Rivers State Police Command lays it has successfully burst the activities of child trafficking syndicate in the state, with the arrest of several suspects.

The syndicate was reportedly led by one Blessing Jack, a 54-year- old female, resident of Timber Road, Igwuruta, Port- Harcourt, exploiting vulnerable young mothers, stealing and selling their new born babies for significant financial gains.

According to the official statement of the Police Command, on October 9, 2025, at about 1500rs, Operatives of the Command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, through technical aided Policing arrested Blessing Jack, at Igwuruta, in Port-Harcourt.

“A conversation between Blessing Jack and one Marley Oburu ‘m’ revealed the syndicate’s modus operandi.

She discussed a recent incident where her associate had taken a woman’s baby, claiming the baby had died but had been paid the sum of Two Million Naira (#2,000,000.) for the transaction. The transaction suggested that Blessing and her associates use fake scans and manipulate vulnerable pregnant women to obtain their babies.

Other suspects also reportedly arrested include: Chinonso Raymond, a 30-year-old male of Igwuruta, Port-Harcourt, Chinyere Okorie, a 32-year-old female of Pipeline, Rumuoholu, Port-Harcourt, Nkechi Nwankwo, a 50-year-old female of Pipeline, Rumuoholu, Port-Harcourt.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that Blessing Jack had previously been imprisoned in Calabar for three years for child trafficking, highlighting her long-standing involvement in the illicit business.

“All the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime detailing their individual roles in the crime.

“Suspects are currently in Police custody, while an in-depth investigation has been launched to arrest other members of the syndicate and dismantle the network.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has commended the Operatives for their diligence in investigating and apprehending the suspects.

The Police Command will continue to work tirelessly to protect vulnerable individuals and combat human trafficking in the State”. The Police Command is appealing to the public to report any information that may aid in the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases. Together, we can build a safer and more secure society for all.