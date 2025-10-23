Court Orders CAC, Ministry Of Youth To Maintain Status Quo Over NYCN Certificate Withdrawal

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), its Registrar-General, and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to maintain the status quo in the ongoing dispute over the Certificate of Incorporation of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

The order, issued by Justice B.F.M. Nyako, followed an ex parte motion brought before the court by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and its President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2142/2025.

The applicants had approached the court seeking an interim injunction to restrain the CAC and the Minister of Youth Development from acting on the purported withdrawal of NYCN’s registration certificate and the appointment of an Interim Management Committee by the Commission.

In the motion supported by an affidavit deposed to by Ambassador Sukubo, the claimants argued that the CAC’s alleged decision to withdraw the Council’s certificate was irregular, unlawful, and in violation of the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

They contended that such action, if allowed, would destabilize the leadership structure of the NYCN and threaten the unity of Nigerian youths across the country.

At the hearing of the motion, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, with Sheriff Aduke, Esq., appeared for the claimants.

They urged the court to issue the restraining order to preserve the legal and administrative status of the Council pending the determination of the substantive case.

After hearing the motion, Justice Nyako held that the matter was best heard on notice and directed all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum — meaning that the situation before the disputed action must remain unchanged.

The court also ordered that the defendants be put on notice before adjourning the matter to October 28, 2025, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The ruling effectively restrains the Corporate Affairs Commission, its Registrar-General Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development from implementing or acting upon the purported withdrawal of the NYCN’s certificate of registration or recognizing any interim management committee pending further determination by the court.

The court’s directive also affirms Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as the authentic and legally recognized President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, pending the conclusion of the case.

Reactions have trailed the ruling, with several youth stakeholders describing it as a landmark victory for due process and institutional integrity.

They argued that the judiciary’s intervention has once again demonstrated its role as the guardian of democratic order and the rule of law in Nigeria’s civic space. The case will resume on October 28, 2025, when all parties are expected to appear for the hearing of the motion on notice.