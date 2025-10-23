Fmr. Vice President Osinbajo Bags Fresh International Appointment

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as head of its Election Observation Mission to Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the country’s presidential election scheduled for October 25.

In a statement released on Sunday, ECOWAS announced that the mission will be deployed from October 19 to 29, in accordance with its Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

As head of mission, Osinbajo will lead a delegation of eminent West African personalities tasked with engaging key political stakeholders and ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful, transparent, and credible.

The regional body added that the ECOWAS team will work in collaboration with other international and domestic observer groups to monitor the elections and strengthen public trust in the democratic process.

“The deployment underscores ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and credible elections across the West African region,” the statement said.

The October 25 presidential poll is seen as a major test for Côte d’Ivoire’s democracy, as President Alassane Ouattara, 83, seeks a controversial fourth term in office, despite previous assurances that he would step down after his current tenure. Observers warn that the move has heightened political tensions and reignited debates over term limits and democratic transition in the West African nation.