U-20 W’Cup: Messi Salutes Argetina Despite Losing Trophy To Morocco

Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, has sent a heartfelt message to the U-20 team, after they lost to Morocco in the final of this year’s U-20 World Cup.

The Albiceleste are the current holders of the global crown at senior level and had been hoping to capture another in the youth ranks.

 Messi himself won the FIFA World Youth Championship in 2005.

However, Morocco took the 2025 title, thanks to a brace from Yassir Zabrini.

Zabrini scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African country to win the U-20 title since Ghana in 2009. Messi wrote on Instagram: “Heads up, boys!!!! You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of seeing how you defended the sky blue and white with your hearts.”

