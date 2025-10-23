Ogoni Group Alleges Incitement By Nnimmo Bassey

…Endorses Tinubu’s Development Drive

The Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has issued a stern warning to environmental activist, Mr. Nnimmo Bassey, and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) accused of inciting public opposition to the planned resumption of oil operations in Ogoniland.

In a detailed statement released in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoniland, the Leader and Spokesman of COOP, Chief Gani Topba, said the group is deeply concerned about the recent inflammatory comments credited to Nnimmo Bassey, Director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF). He accused the activist of attempting to mislead the public and incite unrest among the Ogoni people at a time when the Federal Government has shown remarkable commitment to resolving decades-old grievances.

Chief Topba affirmed that the COOP welcomes the decision of the Federal Government to begin consultations with the Ogoni people through the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on modalities for restarting oil production in Ogoniland. He explained that Ogoni people are not opposed to the resumption of oil operations, provided that the lingering injustices, environmental degradation, and exclusion which gave rise to the 1990s agitation have been properly addressed.

According to the COOP leader, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has demonstrated unprecedented political will and sincerity of purpose in dealing with Ogoni issues.

He listed several milestone achievements of the current administration that, he said, “no government before Tinubu has ever delivered to the Ogoni people.”

Among the key interventions highlighted are the signing into law of the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, the constitution of its Governing Council, and the release of take-off funds for the immediate commencement of academic activities.

He also pointed to the posthumous national honours conferred on the ‘Ogoni Thirteen,’ including the late environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots, in recognition of their heroic sacrifices for environmental and social justice in Nigeria.

Additionally, the COOP commended President Tinubu for accelerating construction work on the East–West Road, describing it as “a major economic artery connecting the Ogoni people to the rest of the country.”

Topba also lauded the establishment of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC), which, according to him, “has provided a credible platform for inclusive dialogue and the formulation of pragmatic recommendations to guide oil re-entry in Ogoniland.”

Chief Topba expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for what he called “his unwavering resolve to right the historical wrongs against Ogoniland,” and also commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for ensuring that the reconciliation process between the Federal Government and the Ogoni people remains open, inclusive, and free from political interference.

However, the COOP accused Nnimmo Bassey of hypocrisy and double standards, alleging that during his tenure as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) between 2016 and 2020, he remained silent despite widespread reports of corruption and mismanagement in the cleanup agency.

“It is on record that Mr. Nnimmo Bassey served on the HYPREP Board at a time when the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) threatened to withdraw from the project due to HYPREP’s deviation from its core mandates,” Topba stated.

He continued: “Even when the COOP took the Ministry of Environment and HYPREP to court over poor performance and lack of transparency, Mr. Bassey did not raise his voice or condemn the massive corruption that occurred under his watch.

The National Assembly investigated the matter, yet he said nothing. Now that the Ogoni people are about to benefit from renewed Federal Government attention, he has suddenly found his voice. That is pure hypocrisy.”

The COOP warned Bassey and other NGOs, especially those it described as “non-indigenous organizations,” to refrain from any acts capable of disrupting peace and development in Ogoniland.

It accused some NGOs of deliberately instigating conflict in order to sustain foreign funding while the ordinary Ogoni people continue to suffer from years of neglect.

“Ogoniland has lagged behind the rest of the country for far too long. This is the time to move forward. There must be an end to endless agitation and crisis,” the statement declared.

Chief Topba urged all Ogoni sons and daughters to stand united behind President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, whom he credited with giving “the common Ogoni man a voice” during the ongoing consultations.

He emphasized that the Ogoni people are optimistic that the Tinubu administration will address the few outstanding demands, including the call for the creation of Bori State.

“The Ogoni people are unanimous that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done for them what no other government has ever done.

Therefore, we will cooperate fully with the Federal Government’s plan to re-enter our land for oil operations,” he added.

The COOP reaffirmed its gratitude to the Federal Government for its “unwavering commitment to justice, peace, and development in Ogoniland,” and encouraged all stakeholders to engage constructively in the dialogue process.

Chief Topba concluded by commending the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for maintaining neutrality and ensuring that the Ogoni-Federal Government dialogue is not hijacked by political actors, stressing that the COOP will continue to defend the collective interests of the Ogoni people in all engagements. “Our message is clear — Ogoniland must move forward. The era of manipulation and endless agitation is over. Let us rebuild, reconcile, and reclaim our rightful place in Nigeria’s development story,” the statement concluded.