Shake-Up In Nigerian Military: List Of Senior  Air Force Officers Redeployed

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has approved the redeployment of several senior officers in a strategic reorganisation aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening command structure.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the reorganisations were aimed at aligning with the vision of the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke.

According to him, the postings, which affect key command and staff appointments across the Service, are designed to enhance decision-making, reinforce mission readiness, and sustain the drive for greater synergy in joint operations.

Among the notable changes are, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi who becomes Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes command as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

Similarly, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been appointed Group Managing Director, NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies.

Other key appointments include AVM Precious Amadi as Chief of Operations, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba as Chief of Air Intelligence, and AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe as Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation.

AVM Ahmed Dari is now Chief of Training, while AVM Mohammed Ibrahim will head the Transformation and Innovation Branch, reflecting the Service’s renewed focus on technology-driven advancement.

In the logistics and engineering fields, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina is the new Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes duty as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command.

AVM David Pwajok becomes Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh is appointed Air Provost Marshal.

The NAF also named AVM Simon Peter as Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, and AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka as Air Secretary.

Others include AVM Anthony Martins as Chief of Administration, AVM Abubakar Sule as AOC, Logistics Command, and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun as Managing Director, NAF Farms. AVM Edward Gabkwet will serve as Chief of Civil-Military Relations, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike becomes Deputy Commandant, AFIT.

Several other senior officers including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have also been posted to various defence and inter-service establishments to enhance joint operations and strengthen national defence coordination.

Ejodame said the redeployment was a strategic measure to ensure balanced leadership and sustain the momentum of transformation under the new CAS. He said the service was set to consolidate achievements and advance Air Marshal Aneke’s vision of a force driven by purpose, protection, and progress.