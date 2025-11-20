Verydarkman, Mr. Jollof Clash Aboard Aircraft

Social media personalities Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, widely called Mr. Jollof, were removed from a United Nigeria Airlines flight after a heated altercation broke out between them.

The incident occurred on Monday morning during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at the Asaba International Airport.

The confrontation reportedly disrupted the boarding process as fellow passengers attempted to intervene. Airline crew eventually deboarded both men and handed them over to airport security for questioning.

Confirming the incident, United Nigeria Airlines spokesman, Chibuike Uloka, said in a statement:

“United Nigeria Airlines confirms that an altercation occurred between two passengers, identified as Martins Vincent Otse ‘VeryDarkman’ and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi ‘Mr. Jollof,’ during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on the morning of 17 November 2025.

“In line with global aviation safety protocols, our crew acted swiftly and professionally to de-escalate the situation.

Both passengers were removed from the aircraft to safeguard the safety and comfort of others onboard and were then handed over to airport security for further investigation.

“Our airline maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that threatens the safety or well-being of passengers or crew. Following the necessary procedures, the flight departed safely while the individuals involved remained with the authorities. “We remain committed to delivering a safe, secure, and respectful travel experience across our network.”