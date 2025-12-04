Fubara Unveils Bold 2026 Agenda: Massive School Revamp, Targets Job Creation, Safer Communities

By Jerry Needam

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has unveiled a bold and transformative agenda for 2026, prioritizing massive investments in education, targeted job creation, and stronger community security.

Speaking on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the combined 123rd and 124th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Governor Fubara reaffirmed that despite persistent challenges, his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to overhauling educational infrastructure across the state.

The governor lauded the traditional rulers for their critical role in sustaining peace and development, urging them to step up vigilance and collaborate closely with local governments and security agencies to tackle rising security threats—particularly in border communities.

“I thank you again for your support and for understanding your fatherly role. You were chosen to lead to bridge divides in times of crisis and to provide guidance when needed. Thank you for ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers State,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasized that ensuring the safety of lives and property underpins all his policies—a strategy that has already restored investor confidence and sparked economic activity across the state.

“Our vision is a safe, thriving Rivers State. Healthcare improvements are visible in Bori Zonal Hospital, and by year-end, Omoku and Ahoada Zonal Hospitals will be commissioned, and Degema is already 80% complete. We are not just talking—we are acting,” he added.

Responding to recent media claims linking 10,000 jobs to the 2025 budget, the governor dismissed the reports as false. He emphasized that employment in the state will be strictly needs-driven, not politically motivated.

Looking ahead, the 2026 budget will fund a targeted job creation program and launch a large-scale refurbishment of dilapidated schools—building on substantial progress already made in roads and healthcare.

The governor also assured that requests from the Traditional Rulers Council will be addressed and urged them to ensure their resolutions strengthen unity and stability across Rivers State.

Earlier, the Council Chairman, His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, expressed gratitude for the governor’s support and reaffirmed the traditional institution’s unwavering loyalty to the state government.

“Your Excellency, the encouraging reports we receive across the state reflect the peace and development our people long for. You have revived the glorious era of harmony and peaceful coexistence. May God bless and strengthen you to sustain this remarkable progress,” the monarch said. Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Charles Amadi, also commended Governor Fubara and the Traditional Rulers Council for successfully hosting the final meeting of 2025, praising the rulers’ steadfast commitment to peace and development.