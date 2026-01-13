Tragedy: Husband, Wife, Three Children, In-law Die In Sleep In Rivers Community

Rivers State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the sudden and unnatural death of six members of a family discovered lifeless in Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident, which occurred on January 11, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., has sent shockwaves through the Ogale community and drawing swift attention from security operatives.

The State Police Command disclosed that the alarm was raised by a resident, Mr. Godwin Ogosu, who placed a distress call after becoming worried that his elder brother, his wife, and their children had not woken up from sleep, despite the doors to their room remaining locked from the inside.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the development, said following the distress call, operatives attached to the Eleme Police Division promptly mobilised to the scene.

She said on arrival, the officers forced open the locked room, where they discovered the six occupants lying motionless.

The deceased were identified as Mr. Theophilus Obele, 49; his wife, Mrs. Eunice Obele, 35; their children, Saka Obele, 18; Peace Obele, 14; Nyimenka Obele, 7; and another adult, Abel Nwaka, 25.

Preliminary findings by the police suggest that the victims might have died from inhalation of generator fumes.

She said a generator was reportedly found running overnight in the parlour of the apartment, raising strong suspicions of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies were subsequently evacuated from the residence and deposited at the Last Home Mortuary in Ebubu, Eleme, where autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police authorities confirmed that photographic evidence was taken at the scene, while further investigations are ongoing to rule out any other possible factors surrounding the incident.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, ordered a thorough and transparent investigation to fully establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.

The Commissioner also used the opportunity to caution residents on the dangers associated with improper use of power generators, stressing that generators should always be placed outdoors in well-ventilated areas.

He warned that generators should never be operated in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces such as parlours, bedrooms, garages, or near doors and windows.

The CP noted that carbon monoxide is colourless, odourless, and highly deadly.

The Rivers State Police Command described the incident as heartbreaking and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the Ogale community. The Command assured the public that it remains committed to public safety and continuous awareness on preventable household dangers, urging residents to always prioritise safety to avoid similar tragedies.