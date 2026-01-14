Rivers Police Command Arrests  Kidnapper/Murder Suspect

…Remains Of Victim Recovered In Evil Forest

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Goodnews Iberi, a 26-year-old native of Rumuakunde Community in Emohua LGA, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Rita Special Eleonu, a 25-year-old female from Rumuekini Community in Obio Akpor LGA, following a distress report on December 29, 2025, by the victim’s brother (name withheld).

On December 13, 2025, the suspect and four of his accomplices, now at large reportedly lured Rita to Rumuakunde axis in Emohua LGA, where she was kidnapped and later taken to an evil forest along the East/West Road in Emohua. The suspects collected the sum of Two Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦210,000.00.) in ransom from the victim’s family before murdering her.

Acting on this distressing, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) Emohua annex , utilizing intelligence-led Policing, arrested Iberi on January 8, 2026.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, highlighting his role and further incriminating four other accomplices, the police said.

The suspect also led Police Operatives to where the victim’s decomposing remains have been recovered from the forest and deposited at the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Morgue for autopsy.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and an in-depth investigation has been launched, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of his syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, commended the diligence and swift action of the Operatives in apprehending the suspect.

He encouraged the public to maintain trust in Police operations and to support the Command with intelligence that can enhance prompt response and strengthen our collective fight against crime in all its manifestations. He further urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and provide credible information that could aid in the arrest of other members of the syndicate to come forward and assist the Police.