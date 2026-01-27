Chief Lesi Maol Announces Reward For Information Leading To Arrest Of Suspects In Attempted Assassination Of King Baridam

The President of KAGOTE, the apex Ogoni socio-cultural organization, Chief Lesi Maol, has announced a reward for credible and useful information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attempted assassination of His Majesty, HM King (Dr.) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, JP, the Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council.

Chief Maol strongly condemned the attack, which was allegedly carried out by unidentified gunmen in a community within Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, describing it as unwarranted, reprehensible, and a direct assault on the revered traditional institution of Ogoni land.

In a statement signed by him on Sunday, Chief Maol said the assassination attempt was not only an attack on the person of the monarch but a calculated effort to destabilize peace, unity, and progress in Ogoniland.

“This attack is a direct affront to the sanctity of our traditional institution and a deliberate attempt to drag Ogoniland back into an era of violence, bloodshed, and lawlessness,” he said.

“Such brazen violence against a highly respected monarch is unacceptable, provocative, and will not be tolerated.”

The KAGOTE President warned that the organization would not stand by while criminal elements attempt to intimidate the Ogoni people or desecrate their cultural heritage through acts of terror.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to immediately commence a thorough, transparent, and uncompromising investigation to ensure that all those involved — including the perpetrators, sponsors, and collaborators — are identified and brought to justice, regardless of their status, political leaning, or affiliations.

Chief Maol further pledged KAGOTE’s full cooperation with security agencies and announced that a reward would be offered to anyone who provides credible and actionable information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of those behind the attack.

In a stern warning to traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders across Ogoniland, Chief Maol cautioned against harboring or shielding criminal elements.

“Any individual or group found protecting or concealing those involved in this heinous act will be exposed and made to face the full weight of the law.

Ogoniland will not be a sanctuary for criminals,” he warned.

Reaffirming KAGOTE’s commitment to peace, unity, and the protection of traditional institutions, Chief Maol urged Ogoni sons and daughters to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while allowing security agencies to carry out their constitutional duties.

KAGOTE, he said, stands firmly with His Majesty, HM King (Dr.) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, JP, and the entire Bangha Kingdom during this critical period and remains resolute in defending Ogoni land against all forms of violence and intimidation.