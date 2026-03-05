Dispute Deepens Over FUET Student’s Death As Family Faults Report, University Denies Cover-Up

By Dormene Mbea

The controversy surrounding the death of a student of the Federal University of Environment and Technology Koroma/ Saakpewan has intensified, with the bereaved family rejecting the findings of security agencies while the university management firmly denies any wrongdoing or cover-up.

The late student, Ebirien Godwin, a freshman in the Department of Software Engineering, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, was reported to have died following an incident at his hostel.

A family representative, Dr. Ijonama Mkpon-Amon, speaking on behalf of the family, described the joint investigation conducted by the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services as lacking credibility.

He called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other relevant authorities to institute an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

According to the family, justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. They warned that failure to ensure transparency and accountability could trigger widespread protests across the country.

The family maintains that there are unanswered questions that warrant further scrutiny beyond the conclusions reached in the security report.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, the university management dismissed allegations of foul play and described claims circulating in sections of the media as orchestrated propaganda aimed at tarnishing the institution’s image.

In a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Monday D. Mpigi, the university expressed shock and deep sadness over the student’s death, describing it as a tragic and unfortunate incident.

The management said the deceased was immediately rushed to a nearby clinic after the incident but was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The university stated that the matter was promptly reported to relevant security agencies, which carried out investigations to determine the cause of death. Citing the security findings, management explained that the student reportedly joined other students who were celebrating and splashing water in the hostel corridor. He was said to have slipped on a wet surface and sustained a fatal head injury.

According to the institution, there is no credible evidence contradicting the conclusions of the police and the Department of State Services. Management insisted it has nothing to hide and reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with authorities to bring closure to the incident.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prince Chinedu Mmom, was said to have held several meetings with the bereaved family, while the university assured staff, students and visitors that the campus remains safe and secure.

It also disclosed that safety and security measures around the institution have been reviewed to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

As both sides maintain opposing positions, the case continues to generate public attention, with calls for transparency and calm as investigations and engagements proceed.