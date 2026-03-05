2027: Don’t Turn Politics Into War, College Dean Warns Politicians

By Ken Asinobi

…Says Political Science Dept. Records Highest Student Population in FCE Omoku

The Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, Dr. Emeka Sunday Otishi, has cautioned politicians against turning the build-up to the 2027 general elections into a battlefield.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TopRank News in Omoku, Dr. Otishi warned political actors to shun what he described as extremist behaviour as the election season approaches.

He stressed that politics should not be treated as a do-or-die affair.

“Politics is not something that must be your way,” he said, adding, “Political actors must have the large heart to accept defeat and be generous in victory. The desperation and drunkenness for power are responsible for do-or-die politics.”

The Dean urged political gladiators to create a friendly political atmosphere that would encourage more people, especially young aspirants, to participate in governance without fear.

Dr. Otishi also used the opportunity to clarify misconceptions about political science as a course of study.

According to him, political science remains one of the most marketable programmes in the college, noting that it has the highest student population among the nine departments in the School of Arts and Social Sciences.

He explained that the institution offers political science education, giving students a double qualification that prepares them for both teaching and professional practice.

Graduates, he said, can work as teachers, political analysts, administrators, and practitioners in diverse fields.

He added that students are also equipped with skills and entrepreneurial training to enhance their employability.

On security concerns in Omoku following a recent killing, Dr. Otishi reassured prospective students and residents that the area is calm.

He stated that security agencies, alongside the local vigilante group OSPAC, are working round the clock to prevent a repeat of past incidents.

He encouraged admission seekers not to be afraid, assuring them that academic and social activities in the college and the community are progressing without disruption.