Nigeria’s First Lady Condemns Sexual Assaults On Women During Alue-Do Festival

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has strongly condemned the physical and sexual assaults on women and girls during the Alue-Do Festival in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, describing the acts as “degrading and barbaric.”

In a statement she personally signed on Sunday, the First Lady expressed shock over viral videos showing victims subjected to violence during what should have been a peaceful cultural celebration.

She stressed that no cultural practice should be used to justify abuse.

“Whilst I hold deep respect for the diverse rich cultures and traditions that make us who we are as a people, I believe that no such tradition or custom grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of a woman or girl,” she stated.

Mrs. Tinubu commended the Nigeria Police Force for making swift arrests in connection with the incident and urged authorities to ensure that all perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

She also appealed to the victims to seek medical and psychological support, assuring them of her prayers for healing, peace, and strength in the aftermath of the incident.

The Alue-Do Festival, a traditional event in Delta State, has since sparked widespread outrage, drawing attention to concerns over gender-based violence linked to cultural practices. The First Lady’s intervention highlights the focus of her Renewed Hope Initiative on protecting women and promoting their dignity.